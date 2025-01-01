Menu
The 2018 Volvo XC90 Inscription delivers a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and advanced technology. Powered by a turbocharged engine and paired with Volvos smooth AWD system, it offers both performance and confidence on the road. The Inscription trim surrounds you with premium leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, and a crystal gear shifter that adds a touch of elegance. With spacious 7-passenger seating, intuitive touchscreen infotainment with navigation, and advanced driver-assist features including blind spot monitoring and lane keeping aid, this XC90 stands out as a true luxury SUV ready for any journey.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2018 Volvo XC90

135,577 KM

Details Description

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription AWD

12888296

2018 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription AWD

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_NoBadges

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,577KM
VIN YV4A22PLXJ1215016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,577 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Volvo XC90 Inscription delivers a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and advanced technology. Powered by a turbocharged engine and paired with Volvos smooth AWD system, it offers both performance and confidence on the road. The Inscription trim surrounds you with premium leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, and a crystal gear shifter that adds a touch of elegance. With spacious 7-passenger seating, intuitive touchscreen infotainment with navigation, and advanced driver-assist features including blind spot monitoring and lane keeping aid, this XC90 stands out as a true luxury SUV ready for any journey.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217

$25,495

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2018 Volvo XC90