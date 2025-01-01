Menu
<div><span>2018 Volvo XC90 Inscription a premium 7-passenger SUV that blends Scandinavian luxury, comfort, and safety. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged engine with automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it delivers refined performance and confident handling. Features include Nappa leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, navigation, premium audio system, push-button start, power liftgate, and elegant wood-trim interior accents. With its sophisticated design, advanced safety technology, and exceptional craftsmanship, the XC90 Inscription offers a first-class driving experience for the entire family.</span></div><br /><div><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=786 data-end=789><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=833 data-end=836><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></div><hr data-start=878 data-end=881 /><h3 data-start=883 data-end=902><span>CERTIFICATION</span></h3><br /><div><span>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</span></div><hr data-start=1265 data-end=1268 /><h3 data-start=1270 data-end=1285><span>FINANCING</span></h3><br /><div><span>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</span></div><hr data-start=1629 data-end=1632 /><h3 data-start=1634 data-end=1648><span>WARRANTY</span></h3><br /><div><span>This XC90 Inscription qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.</span></div><hr data-start=1826 data-end=1829 /><h3 data-start=1831 data-end=1842><span>PRICE</span></h3><br /><div><span> </span></div><br /><div><span>At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.</span></div>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,455 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Volvo XC90 Inscription a premium 7-passenger SUV that blends Scandinavian luxury, comfort, and safety. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged engine with automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it delivers refined performance and confident handling. Features include Nappa leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, navigation, premium audio system, push-button start, power liftgate, and elegant wood-trim interior accents. With its sophisticated design, advanced safety technology, and exceptional craftsmanship, the XC90 Inscription offers a first-class driving experience for the entire family.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.WARRANTY
This XC90 Inscription qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Volvo XC90