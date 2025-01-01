Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=0 data-end=648><span><font color=#000000><b>2018 Volvo XC90 Momentum a refined 7-passenger luxury SUV that combines Scandinavian design, comfort, and advanced safety. Powered by a 2.0 L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it delivers smooth performance and confident traction. The Momentum trim includes leather seats, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its spacious cabin, elegant styling, and Volvos well-known focus on safety, the XC90 Momentum is an excellent choice for families seeking luxury and everyday practicality.</b></font></span></p><p data-start=650 data-end=772><font color=#000000><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=684 data-end=687><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=731 data-end=734><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></font></p><hr data-start=774 data-end=777><h3 data-start=779 data-end=798><span><font color=#000000><u><br></u></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=779 data-end=798><span><font color=#000000><u>CERTIFICATION</u></font></span></h3><p data-start=799 data-end=1157><span><font color=#000000><u>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</u></font></span></p><hr data-start=1159 data-end=1162><h3 data-start=1164 data-end=1179><span><font color=#000000><br></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1164 data-end=1179><span><font color=#000000>FINANCING</font></span></h3><p data-start=1180 data-end=1519><span><font color=#000000>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1521 data-end=1524><h3 data-start=1526 data-end=1540><span><font color=#000000><br></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1526 data-end=1540><span><font color=#000000>WARRANTY</font></span></h3><p data-start=1541 data-end=1711><span><font color=#000000>This XC90 Momentum qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1713 data-end=1716><h3 data-start=1718 data-end=1729><span><font color=#000000><br></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1718 data-end=1729><span><font color=#000000>PRICE</font></span></h3><p><span><font color=#000000> </font></span></p><p data-start=1730 data-end=2004><span><font color=#000000>At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.</font></span></p>

2018 Volvo XC90

131,205 KM

Details Description

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13125503

2018 Volvo XC90

T6 Momentum AWD

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 13125503
  2. 13125503
  3. 13125503
  4. 13125503
  5. 13125503
  6. 13125503
  7. 13125503
  8. 13125503
  9. 13125503
  10. 13125503
  11. 13125503
  12. 13125503
  13. 13125503
  14. 13125503
  15. 13125503
  16. 13125503
  17. 13125503
  18. 13125503
  19. 13125503
  20. 13125503
  21. 13125503
  22. 13125503
  23. 13125503
  24. 13125503
  25. 13125503
  26. 13125503
  27. 13125503
  28. 13125503
  29. 13125503
  30. 13125503
  31. 13125503
  32. 13125503
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,205KM
VIN YV4A22PK5J1215044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A215044
  • Mileage 131,205 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Volvo XC90 Momentum a refined 7-passenger luxury SUV that combines Scandinavian design, comfort, and advanced safety. Powered by a 2.0 L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it delivers smooth performance and confident traction. The Momentum trim includes leather seats, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its spacious cabin, elegant styling, and Volvos well-known focus on safety, the XC90 Momentum is an excellent choice for families seeking luxury and everyday practicality.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!


CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.


FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.


WARRANTY

This XC90 Momentum qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.


PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2021 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD 126,327 KM $43,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 PRIME XSE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 PRIME XSE 115,708 KM $38,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Auto FWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Auto FWD 102,722 KM $18,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2018 Volvo XC90