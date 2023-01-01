Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 BMW X3

33,324 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

Contact Seller
2019 BMW X3

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Watch This Vehicle

2019 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

  1. 9637507
  2. 9637507
  3. 9637507
  4. 9637507
  5. 9637507
  6. 9637507
  7. 9637507
  8. 9637507
  9. 9637507
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
33,324KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9637507
  • Stock #: P8022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,324 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2021 Toyota 4Runner ...
 78,648 KM
$59,888 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry XS...
 64,765 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Sienna L...
 37,107 KM
$62,888 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

Call Dealer

416-291-XXXX

(click to show)

416-291-6456

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory