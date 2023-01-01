Menu
2019 BMW X5

74,020 KM

$51,777

+ tax & licensing
$51,777

+ taxes & licensing

Alpha Auto Sales

1-800-632-4194

2019 BMW X5

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i |PREMIUM ENHANCED PCKG|

2019 BMW X5

xDrive40i |PREMIUM ENHANCED PCKG|

Location

Alpha Auto Sales

2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7

1-800-632-4194

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,777

+ taxes & licensing

74,020KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10276140
  • Stock #: STKX519
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C57KLK80870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # STKX519
  • Mileage 74,020 KM

Vehicle Description

BMW X5 X-Drive40i AWD - Alpine White Exterior on Black Interior - Carfax Verified - No Accidents - Local Ontario Vehicle - LOW KM's ONLY 74k - Loaded w/ Premium Enhanced Package ($9000 Upgrade), Leather Heated Seats, Comfort Seats, Navigation, 360 Surround View Camera, Parking Sensors, Aux, Usb, Xm, Bluetooth Phone & Audio, Screen Mirroring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Remote Engine Start, 4-Zone Climate, Rear Heated Seats, BMW Laser Headlights, Heated and Cooled Cupholders, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Head-up Display, Harman/Kardon Audio, Rear Shades, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Assist, Ambient Lighting, Heated/Cooled Cup Holder, Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension, Heated Steering, Power Tailgate, 20 Inch Wheels & More! FINANCING AVAILABLE - OAC!


Included in the price:


1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
4.OMVIC Fee.


Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.


Lease & Financing Options Available! All Trades Welcome!


Alpha Auto Sales 
2100 Lawrence Ave. E 
Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7 
Office: 1 (800) 632 4194 
Direct: 6 4 7 6 3 2 6 0 1 1 
Email: sales@alphaautosales.ca 
Web: alphaautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Alpha Auto Sales

Alpha Auto Sales

Alpha Auto Sales

2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7

