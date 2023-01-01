$51,777+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW X5
xDrive40i |PREMIUM ENHANCED PCKG|
Location
Alpha Auto Sales
2100 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 74,020 KM
Vehicle Description
BMW X5 X-Drive40i AWD - Alpine White Exterior on Black Interior - Carfax Verified - No Accidents - Local Ontario Vehicle - LOW KM's ONLY 74k - Loaded w/ Premium Enhanced Package ($9000 Upgrade), Leather Heated Seats, Comfort Seats, Navigation, 360 Surround View Camera, Parking Sensors, Aux, Usb, Xm, Bluetooth Phone & Audio, Screen Mirroring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Remote Engine Start, 4-Zone Climate, Rear Heated Seats, BMW Laser Headlights, Heated and Cooled Cupholders, Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors, Head-up Display, Harman/Kardon Audio, Rear Shades, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Assist, Ambient Lighting, Heated/Cooled Cup Holder, Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension, Heated Steering, Power Tailgate, 20 Inch Wheels & More! FINANCING AVAILABLE - OAC!
Included in the price:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
4.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Lease & Financing Options Available! All Trades Welcome!
Vehicle Features
