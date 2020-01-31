2019 Cadillac XTS

Recent Arrival!



2019 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD | Leather | Moonroof White 4D Sport Utility 3.6L V6 DI VVT 8-Speed Automatic



No Accidents, MARKET VALUE PRICING!, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Former Daily Rental, 155 Amp Alternator, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Independent Suspension, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Body-Colour Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Halogen Headlamps, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces w/Mini Perforated Inserts, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: UltraView, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac User Experience, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SiriusXM, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Teen Driver, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" x 8" Bright Machined Faced.



Certified. Certification Program Details: 150 Points Inspection Detailing Oil & Filter Change Top Up Fluids Tire Rotation Brake Inspection Air Conditioning Inspection Engine Diagnosis Alignment Check Every Vehicle is provided with 2 sets of Keys

All of our used vehicles are inspected front to back, reconditioned and have a No Charge Carproofs attached for your peace of mind. We stand behind our work and product.



Serving the community for over 90 Years as a GM Dealer.

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass Additional Features AWD

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.