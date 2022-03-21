2019 Chevrolet Camaro

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995 + taxes & licensing 8 , 4 9 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8822606

8822606 VIN: 1G1FB1RX5K0157450

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 8,495 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

