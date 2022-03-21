Menu
2019 Chevrolet Camaro

8,495 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Hot Red/Automatic/Bluetooth/Bckup Camera/Certified

Hot Red/Automatic/Bluetooth/Bckup Camera/Certified

Location

3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

8,495KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 1G1FB1RX5K0157450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 8,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Pretty Much Brand New. Hot Red For Summer. Automatic, 4 Cylinder 2.0L Turbo, Comes Certified, 1 Year Warranty, Has Only 8,495 KM on it. 2 Door Coupe, 4 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Push Button Start with Factory Remote Starter, Alloy Wheels. Please Call To Confirm Availability......A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-7:00PM 
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

