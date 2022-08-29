2019 Chevrolet Camaro

Menu
11,000 KM

Accident Free/Automatic/Great On Gas/Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

11,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9314143
  • VIN: 1G1FB1RX5K0157450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 11,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Pretty Much Brand New. Automatic, 4 Cylinder 2.0L Turbo Amazing on Gas yet Lots Of Power, Comes Certified, 2 Years Warranty, Has Only 11,000 KM on it. 2 Door Coupe, 4 Passenger, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Seats, Air Conditioning, CD Player With AUX and USB, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Backup Camera, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Key less Entry, Push Button Start, Factory Remote Starter, Alloy Wheels. Please Call To Confirm Availability......A Finance FEE of $495 WILL APPLY IN ALL FINANCE DEALS.....No admin fee on any used vehicle purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough

FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca

416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION

BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM 
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

