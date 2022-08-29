2019 Chevrolet Camaro

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9314143

9314143 VIN: 1G1FB1RX5K0157450

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 11,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.