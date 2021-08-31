Menu
2019 Chevrolet Corvette

35,501 KM

$68,988

+ tax & licensing
Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

CLEAN CARFAX | RED INT | LOW KMS | STINGRAY | TARGA

Location

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

35,501KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7629802
  • Stock #: 0526
  • VIN: 1G1YA2D76K5119415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 0526
  • Mileage 35,501 KM

Vehicle Description

CHEVROLET INSPECTION AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST***


BLACK OVER RED LEATHER INT


A\C, AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT-WHEEL,  BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY 35,501KM!


CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.


***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

