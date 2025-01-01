Menu
<p>Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.</p>

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

172,000 KM

Details Description

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

12460576

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,000KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM0K7146134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Chevrolet Cruze