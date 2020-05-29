2019 Chevrolet Malibu

Safety Traction Control

Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Additional Features Entertainment System

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.