Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LS Brand New

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LS Brand New

Location

HoganChev.com

5000 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 4L9

844-939-0243

  1. 4655112
  2. 4655112
  3. 4655112
  4. 4655112
  5. 4655112
  6. 4655112
  7. 4655112
  8. 4655112
  9. 4655112
  10. 4655112
  11. 4655112
  12. 4655112
  13. 4655112
  14. 4655112
  15. 4655112
  16. 4655112
  17. 4655112
  18. 4655112
  19. 4655112
  20. 4655112
  21. 4655112
  22. 4655112
  23. 4655112
Contact Seller

$16,388

+ taxes & licensing

  • 5KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4655112
  • Stock #: NC207538
  • VIN: 3GNCJKSB2KL111111
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Recent Arrival!

2019 Chevrolet Trax LS Brand New White 4D Sport Utility ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Manual

One Owner, No Accidents, MARKET VALUE PRICING!, 16" Aluminum Wheels, 2 USB Ports w/Auxiliary Input Jack, 2-Way Manual Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 3.53 Axle Ratio, 4-Way Manual Driver Seat Adjuster, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Bucket Seats w/Driver Power Lumbar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside Air Heater w/Fan, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Particle Air Filter, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LS, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System w/AM/FM, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.

Certified. Certification Program Details: 150 Points Inspection Detailing Oil & Filter Change Top Up Fluids Tire Rotation Brake Inspection Air Conditioning Inspection Engine Diagnosis Alignment Check Every Vehicle is provided with 2 sets of Keys
All of our used vehicles are inspected front to back, reconditioned and have a No Charge Carproofs attached for your peace of mind. We stand behind our work and product.

Serving the community for over 90 Years as a GM Dealer.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Tilt Wheel
  • Rear Defost
  • n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From HoganChev.com

2018 Mitsubishi Outl...
 50,128 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 29,207 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 17,880 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
HoganChev.com

HoganChev.com

5000 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 4L9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

844-939-XXXX

(click to show)

844-939-0243

Alternate Numbers
416-291-5054

Send A Message