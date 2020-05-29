2019 Chrysler 300

+ taxes & licensing
***HOT HOT HOT*** This 2019 Chrylser 300 S Technology Pkg just came in, is ready to roll and is a former daily rental......With only 60,831 kilometers this LIKE NEW 2019 Chrysler 300S is absolutely FLAWLESS inside and out! The Technology Pkg includes Smart Device Integration, Carplay with Navigation Option, Back-up Camera, 8.4-inch Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Premium Alpine 6 Speaker Sound System, and Remote Start too. Other Premium upgrades included with the Sport "S" are 20-inch Black Noise Aluminum Wheels, Black interior and Exterior accents including Grille, Trim Moldings, Headlamp, and Taillamp Accents. Sport mode with Steering wheel-mounted Paddle Shifters! MEAN and SPORTY.....
CLEAN colour combination of Bright White with Black Dakota Leather, this 2018 Rear Wheel Drive Spacious 300 looks SHARP with Angel Eye Ring and Xenon Lighting too. Powered by 292 Horsepower, this 8 speed Automatic 3.6L V6 300 S is truley a DREAM Machine! Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, and iPod Auxiliary are all standard as well.......Also comes with the balance of factory warranty from any Dodge/Chrysler/GM Dealership Canada wide!!!
Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $215 Bi-Weekly (over 78 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $1000 Down! We finance all credit types.
This White 2019 Chrysler 300S RWD with only 60K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM
You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Helping customers secure the best rate based on their credit is something we take very seriously. Put us to work for you today. Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.
