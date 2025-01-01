Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span><b>Accident-free 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus FWD</b> a spacious and refined 7-passenger minivan designed for comfort, versatility, and family convenience. Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine with automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, it delivers smooth performance and excellent efficiency. The Touring Plus trim offers premium features including power sliding doors, power liftgate, heated front seats, tri-zone climate control, remote start, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its elegant styling, flexible seating, and Chryslers reputation for comfort and practicality, the Pacifica Touring Plus is the perfect choice for families seeking space, technology, and reliability.</span></div><br /><div><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=916 data-end=919><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=963 data-end=966><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></div><hr data-start=1008 data-end=1011 /><h3 data-start=1013 data-end=1032><span>CERTIFICATION</span></h3><br /><div><span>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</span></div><hr data-start=1395 data-end=1398 /><h3 data-start=1400 data-end=1415><span>FINANCING</span></h3><br /><div><span>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</span></div><hr data-start=1759 data-end=1762 /><h3 data-start=1764 data-end=1778><span>WARRANTY</span></h3><br /><div><span>This Pacifica Touring Plus qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.</span></div><hr data-start=1961 data-end=1964 /><h3 data-start=1966 data-end=1977><span>PRICE</span></h3><br /><div><span> </span></div><br /><div><span>At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.</span></div>

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

153,033 KM

Details Description Features

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring Plus

Watch This Vehicle
13082120

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring Plus

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 13082120.754034051?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=29481
  2. 13082120
  3. 13082120
  4. 13082120
  5. 13082120
  6. 13082120
  7. 13082120
  8. 13082120
  9. 13082120
  10. 13082120
  11. 13082120
  12. 13082120
  13. 13082120
  14. 13082120
  15. 13082120
  16. 13082120
  17. 13082120
  18. 13082120
  19. 13082120
  20. 13082120
  21. 13082120
  22. 13082120
  23. 13082120
  24. 13082120
  25. 13082120
  26. 13082120
  27. 13082120
  28. 13082120
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,033KM
VIN 2C4RC1FG5KR615726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 615726
  • Mileage 153,033 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus FWD a spacious and refined 7-passenger minivan designed for comfort, versatility, and family convenience. Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine with automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, it delivers smooth performance and excellent efficiency. The Touring Plus trim offers premium features including power sliding doors, power liftgate, heated front seats, tri-zone climate control, remote start, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its elegant styling, flexible seating, and Chryslers reputation for comfort and practicality, the Pacifica Touring Plus is the perfect choice for families seeking space, technology, and reliability.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.WARRANTY
This Pacifica Touring Plus qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2021 Toyota Highlander HYBRID Limited AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Toyota Highlander HYBRID Limited AWD 103,435 KM $44,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION 65,736 KM $26,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 132,850 KM $19,495 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2019 Chrysler Pacifica