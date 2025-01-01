$19,895+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring Plus
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring Plus
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$19,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
153,033KM
VIN 2C4RC1FG5KR615726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 615726
- Mileage 153,033 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident-free 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus FWD a spacious and refined 7-passenger minivan designed for comfort, versatility, and family convenience. Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine with automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, it delivers smooth performance and excellent efficiency. The Touring Plus trim offers premium features including power sliding doors, power liftgate, heated front seats, tri-zone climate control, remote start, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its elegant styling, flexible seating, and Chryslers reputation for comfort and practicality, the Pacifica Touring Plus is the perfect choice for families seeking space, technology, and reliability.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.WARRANTY
This Pacifica Touring Plus qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.WARRANTY
This Pacifica Touring Plus qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
2021 Toyota Highlander HYBRID Limited AWD 103,435 KM $44,495 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION 65,736 KM $26,895 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 132,850 KM $19,495 + tax & lic
Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-777-XXXX(click to show)
$19,895
+ taxes & licensing>
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
877-777-6217
2019 Chrysler Pacifica