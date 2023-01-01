2019 Dodge Durango

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $33,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 7 , 5 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10004423

10004423 Stock #: 0020

0020 VIN: 1C4SDJCT5KC744977

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 147,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Anti-Theft System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Proximity Key Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

