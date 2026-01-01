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<h1> <strong>2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Loaded Family-Ready Power Doors Disability Access Seat</strong></h1><p>The <strong>2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT</strong> is a versatile, comfortable, and fully loaded minivan built for families and everyday practicality. This GT trim adds premium comfort, modern technology, and convenience features <strong>plus a powered disability access seat in the second-row passenger position</strong>, making entry and exit significantly easier when needed.</p><hr><h2> <strong>Highlights & Key Features</strong></h2><ul><li><p><strong>3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Automatic Transmission</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Stow n Go Seating System</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Power Sliding Doors & Power Liftgate</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Leather-Trimmed Interior</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Heated Steering Wheel</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Remote Start</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Tri-Zone Climate Control</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Second-Row Passenger Disability Access Seat with Remote Operation</strong></p></li></ul><hr><h2> <strong>Interior & Comfort</strong></h2><ul><li><p>Premium Leather Seating</p></li><li><p>Power Drivers Seat</p></li><li><p>Captains Chairs (2nd Row)</p></li><li><p>Rear Air Conditioning & Heat</p></li><li><p>Multiple Storage Compartments</p></li><li><p>Flexible Seating for Passengers or Cargo</p></li></ul><hr><h2> <strong>Technology & Connectivity</strong></h2><ul><li><p>Touchscreen Infotainment System</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio</p></li><li><p>Backup Camera</p></li><li><p>Steering-Wheel Mounted Controls</p></li><li><p>USB Connectivity</p></li><li><p>Multi-Information Display</p></li></ul><hr><h2> <strong>Safety & Handling</strong></h2><ul><li><p>Stability & Traction Control</p></li><li><p>Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)</p></li><li><p>Electronic Brake Distribution</p></li><li><p>Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)</p></li><li><p>Advanced Airbag System</p></li><li><p>Rearview Camera</p></li></ul><hr><h2> <strong>Kings Auto Elite Service Package</strong></h2><p> DOT Safety Inspection<br> Carfax Report Available<br> Professional Detail (Interior & Exterior)<br> Financing Assistance & Trade-In Options</p><hr><h2> <strong>Pricing & Disclosure</strong></h2><p>Advertised price reflects <strong>financing offers</strong>.<br>Cash purchases may be subject to adjusted pricing.<br>A <strong>$999 administration fee</strong> and <strong>$549 safety certification & licensing fee</strong> apply.<br><strong>HST not included.</strong></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1765668229185_31780845687814074 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

119,545 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Watch This Vehicle
14458309

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

King's Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

416-916-1514

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Contact Seller

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
119,545KM
VIN 2C4RDGEG6KR677508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,545 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Loaded Family-Ready Power Doors Disability Access Seat

The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT is a versatile, comfortable, and fully loaded minivan built for families and everyday practicality. This GT trim adds premium comfort, modern technology, and convenience features plus a powered disability access seat in the second-row passenger position, making entry and exit significantly easier when needed.

Highlights & Key Features

  • 3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine

  • Automatic Transmission

  • Stow n Go Seating System

  • Power Sliding Doors & Power Liftgate

  • Leather-Trimmed Interior

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Heated Steering Wheel

  • Remote Start

  • Tri-Zone Climate Control

  • Second-Row Passenger Disability Access Seat with Remote Operation

Interior & Comfort

  • Premium Leather Seating

  • Power Drivers Seat

  • Captains Chairs (2nd Row)

  • Rear Air Conditioning & Heat

  • Multiple Storage Compartments

  • Flexible Seating for Passengers or Cargo

Technology & Connectivity

  • Touchscreen Infotainment System

  • Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio

  • Backup Camera

  • Steering-Wheel Mounted Controls

  • USB Connectivity

  • Multi-Information Display

Safety & Handling

  • Stability & Traction Control

  • Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

  • Electronic Brake Distribution

  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

  • Advanced Airbag System

  • Rearview Camera

Kings Auto Elite Service Package

DOT Safety Inspection
Carfax Report Available
Professional Detail (Interior & Exterior)
Financing Assistance & Trade-In Options

Pricing & Disclosure

Advertised price reflects financing offers.
Cash purchases may be subject to adjusted pricing.
A $999 administration fee and $549 safety certification & licensing fee apply.
HST not included.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Full Overhead Console w/Storage
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Start

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Performance Suspension
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
75 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
RADIO: 430
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Covered Dashboard Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior Concealed Storage
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Manual Recline
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
6.5 Touchscreen
744 kgs (6
050 lbs)
Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 119,545 KM $19,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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King's Auto Ltd.

King's Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3
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$19,990

+ taxes & licensing>

King's Auto Ltd.

416-916-1514

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan