$19,990+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Location
King's Auto Ltd.
2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3
416-916-1514
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,545 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT is a versatile, comfortable, and fully loaded minivan built for families and everyday practicality. This GT trim adds premium comfort, modern technology, and convenience features plus a powered disability access seat in the second-row passenger position, making entry and exit significantly easier when needed.Highlights & Key Features
3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine
Automatic Transmission
Stow n Go Seating System
Power Sliding Doors & Power Liftgate
Leather-Trimmed Interior
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Start
Tri-Zone Climate Control
Second-Row Passenger Disability Access Seat with Remote Operation
Premium Leather Seating
Power Drivers Seat
Captains Chairs (2nd Row)
Rear Air Conditioning & Heat
Multiple Storage Compartments
Flexible Seating for Passengers or Cargo
Touchscreen Infotainment System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio
Backup Camera
Steering-Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Connectivity
Multi-Information Display
Stability & Traction Control
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Electronic Brake Distribution
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Advanced Airbag System
Rearview Camera
DOT Safety Inspection
Carfax Report Available
Professional Detail (Interior & Exterior)
Financing Assistance & Trade-In Options
Advertised price reflects financing offers.
Cash purchases may be subject to adjusted pricing.
A $999 administration fee and $549 safety certification & licensing fee apply.
HST not included.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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416-916-1514