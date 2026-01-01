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<p><strong>2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT – ONLY 95,189 KM | 7 Passenger | Excellent Condition!</strong></p><p>📞 <strong>Call or Text Anytime:</strong> <strong>647-219-0000</strong></p><p>💰 <strong>No Money? No Problem!</strong> <strong>Easy Monthly Payments – Good Credit, Bad Credit, New Credit… Everyone Approved!</strong></p><p>🏢 <strong>ONTARIO CARS</strong> 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON M1K 2A8</p><h3>🚗 Certified • Fully Inspected • Ready to Drive!</h3><p>✅ <strong>Only 95,189 KM</strong> ✅ <strong>Powerful & Reliable 3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine</strong> ✅ <strong>Professionally Tested & Safety Inspected</strong> ✅ <strong>3-Year Extended Warranty Available</strong> ✅ <strong>Excellent Mechanical & Cosmetic Condition</strong> ✅ <strong>One of the Best-Priced Grand Caravans on the Market!</strong> 🔥 <strong>Priced to Sell – Dont Miss Out!</strong></p><h3>⭐ Premium Features:</h3><p>✔ Automatic Transmission ✔ 3.6L V6 Engine ✔ 7-Passenger Seating ✔ Stow n Go Fold-Flat Seating ✔ Alloy Wheels ✔ Dual-Zone Climate Control ✔ Front & Rear Air Conditioning / Heat Controls ✔ Heated Front Seats ✔ Heated Steering Wheel ✔ Power Driver Seat ✔ Power Sliding Doors ✔ Power Liftgate ✔ Rearview Backup Camera ✔ ParkSense Rear Parking Sensors ✔ Remote Start ✔ Keyless Entry ✔ Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling ✔ AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System with AUX Input ✔ Steering Wheel Audio Controls ✔ Cruise Control ✔ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors ✔ Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel ✔ Fog Lights ✔ ABS Brakes & Electronic Stability Control ✔ Driver, Passenger, Side & Curtain Airbags</p><h3>Why Buy From ONTARIO CARS?</h3><p>🏆 <strong>Serving Customers for Over 14 Years</strong> ⭐ <strong>Thousands of Happy Customers</strong> 🔄 <strong>60% of Our Business Comes from Repeat Customers & Referrals</strong> 🔧 <strong>Every Vehicle Is Thoroughly Tested & Professionally Inspected</strong> 📄 <strong>Free Vehicle History Report Included</strong> 💳 <strong>Fast & Easy Financing Options Available</strong></p><p><strong>Mileage:</strong> <strong>95,189 KM</strong></p><p>🌐 <strong>Website:</strong> <a href=http://www.theontariocars.com/ rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow>www.theontariocars.com</a> 👍 <strong>Facebook:</strong> <a href=http://www.facebook.com/ontariocar rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow>www.facebook.com/ontariocar</a></p><p><strong>HST & Licensing Extra. All Other Fees Included.</strong></p><p>📞 <strong>Call 647-219-0000 Today!</strong> This low-kilometre Grand Caravan SXT wont last long!</p>

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

95,189 KM

Details Description Features

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
14507971

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Ontario Cars

440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8

647-219-0000

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Contact Seller

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
95,189KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXKR505292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black + Off White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 95,189 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT – ONLY 95,189 KM | 7 Passenger | Excellent Condition!

📞 Call or Text Anytime: 647-219-0000

💰 No Money? No Problem! Easy Monthly Payments – Good Credit, Bad Credit, New Credit… Everyone Approved!

🏢 ONTARIO CARS 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON M1K 2A8

🚗 Certified • Fully Inspected • Ready to Drive!

✅ Only 95,189 KM ✅ Powerful & Reliable 3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine ✅ Professionally Tested & Safety Inspected ✅ 3-Year Extended Warranty Available ✅ Excellent Mechanical & Cosmetic Condition ✅ One of the Best-Priced Grand Caravans on the Market! 🔥 Priced to Sell – Don't Miss Out!

⭐ Premium Features:

✔ Automatic Transmission ✔ 3.6L V6 Engine ✔ 7-Passenger Seating ✔ Stow 'n Go Fold-Flat Seating ✔ Alloy Wheels ✔ Dual-Zone Climate Control ✔ Front & Rear Air Conditioning / Heat Controls ✔ Heated Front Seats ✔ Heated Steering Wheel ✔ Power Driver Seat ✔ Power Sliding Doors ✔ Power Liftgate ✔ Rearview Backup Camera ✔ ParkSense Rear Parking Sensors ✔ Remote Start ✔ Keyless Entry ✔ Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling ✔ AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System with AUX Input ✔ Steering Wheel Audio Controls ✔ Cruise Control ✔ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors ✔ Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel ✔ Fog Lights ✔ ABS Brakes & Electronic Stability Control ✔ Driver, Passenger, Side & Curtain Airbags

Why Buy From ONTARIO CARS?

🏆 Serving Customers for Over 14 Years ⭐ Thousands of Happy Customers 🔄 60% of Our Business Comes from Repeat Customers & Referrals 🔧 Every Vehicle Is Thoroughly Tested & Professionally Inspected 📄 Free Vehicle History Report Included 💳 Fast & Easy Financing Options Available

Mileage: 95,189 KM

🌐 Website: www.theontariocars.com 👍 Facebook: www.facebook.com/ontariocar

HST & Licensing Extra. All Other Fees Included.

📞 Call 647-219-0000 Today! This low-kilometre Grand Caravan SXT won't last long!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8
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$16,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Ontario Cars

647-219-0000

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan