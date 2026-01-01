$16,950+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Ontario Cars
440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8
647-219-0000
$16,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black + Off White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 95,189 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT – ONLY 95,189 KM | 7 Passenger | Excellent Condition!
📞 Call or Text Anytime: 647-219-0000
💰 No Money? No Problem! Easy Monthly Payments – Good Credit, Bad Credit, New Credit… Everyone Approved!
🏢 ONTARIO CARS 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON M1K 2A8🚗 Certified • Fully Inspected • Ready to Drive!
✅ Only 95,189 KM ✅ Powerful & Reliable 3.6L Pentastar V6 Engine ✅ Professionally Tested & Safety Inspected ✅ 3-Year Extended Warranty Available ✅ Excellent Mechanical & Cosmetic Condition ✅ One of the Best-Priced Grand Caravans on the Market! 🔥 Priced to Sell – Don't Miss Out!⭐ Premium Features:
✔ Automatic Transmission ✔ 3.6L V6 Engine ✔ 7-Passenger Seating ✔ Stow 'n Go Fold-Flat Seating ✔ Alloy Wheels ✔ Dual-Zone Climate Control ✔ Front & Rear Air Conditioning / Heat Controls ✔ Heated Front Seats ✔ Heated Steering Wheel ✔ Power Driver Seat ✔ Power Sliding Doors ✔ Power Liftgate ✔ Rearview Backup Camera ✔ ParkSense Rear Parking Sensors ✔ Remote Start ✔ Keyless Entry ✔ Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling ✔ AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System with AUX Input ✔ Steering Wheel Audio Controls ✔ Cruise Control ✔ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors ✔ Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel ✔ Fog Lights ✔ ABS Brakes & Electronic Stability Control ✔ Driver, Passenger, Side & Curtain AirbagsWhy Buy From ONTARIO CARS?
🏆 Serving Customers for Over 14 Years ⭐ Thousands of Happy Customers 🔄 60% of Our Business Comes from Repeat Customers & Referrals 🔧 Every Vehicle Is Thoroughly Tested & Professionally Inspected 📄 Free Vehicle History Report Included 💳 Fast & Easy Financing Options Available
Mileage: 95,189 KM
🌐 Website: www.theontariocars.com 👍 Facebook: www.facebook.com/ontariocar
HST & Licensing Extra. All Other Fees Included.
📞 Call 647-219-0000 Today! This low-kilometre Grand Caravan SXT won't last long!
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647-219-0000