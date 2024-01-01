Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>2019 Ford Expedition Platinum Max 4x4 with just 135,422 kilometers and no reported accidents. This top-of-the-line SUV features a powerful 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine, 4x4 drivetrain, and a 10-speed automatic transmission, delivering both luxury and performance. Inside, enjoy premium leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 360-degree camera system. With seating for 7, Ford Co-Pilot360 safety, and a towing capacity of up to 9,300 lbs, its perfect for family trips, adventures, and hauling. Well-maintained, one-owner vehicleready for your next journey!</span></div><div><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2019 Ford Expedition

135,422 KM

Details Description Features

$40,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Expedition

Max Platinum 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
11918579

2019 Ford Expedition

Max Platinum 4WD

Location

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$40,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,422KM
VIN 1FMJK1MT1KEA21899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A21899
  • Mileage 135,422 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Expedition Platinum Max 4x4 with just 135,422 kilometers and no reported accidents. This top-of-the-line SUV features a powerful 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine, 4x4 drivetrain, and a 10-speed automatic transmission, delivering both luxury and performance. Inside, enjoy premium leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 360-degree camera system. With seating for 7, Ford Co-Pilot360 safety, and a towing capacity of up to 9,300 lbs, it's perfect for family trips, adventures, and hauling. Well-maintained, one-owner vehicleready for your next journey!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

Used 2019 Honda Civic Touring Sedan CVT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Honda Civic Touring Sedan CVT 129,093 KM $20,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE 79,553 KM $24,895 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Camry HYBRID LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Toyota Camry HYBRID LE 97,147 KM $27,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Expedition