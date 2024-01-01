$40,895+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Expedition
Max Platinum 4WD
2019 Ford Expedition
Max Platinum 4WD
Location
Motorspot
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
416-272-9700
$40,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,422KM
VIN 1FMJK1MT1KEA21899
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A21899
- Mileage 135,422 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford Expedition Platinum Max 4x4 with just 135,422 kilometers and no reported accidents. This top-of-the-line SUV features a powerful 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine, 4x4 drivetrain, and a 10-speed automatic transmission, delivering both luxury and performance. Inside, enjoy premium leather seating, a panoramic sunroof, SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 360-degree camera system. With seating for 7, Ford Co-Pilot360 safety, and a towing capacity of up to 9,300 lbs, it's perfect for family trips, adventures, and hauling. Well-maintained, one-owner vehicleready for your next journey!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Motorspot
Octane Used Cars
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
2019 Ford Expedition