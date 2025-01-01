$22,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD
Location
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
416-272-9700
$22,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,797KM
VIN 1FM5K8DHXKGA17683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A17683
- Mileage 139,797 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Motorspot
2019 Hyundai IONIQ ELECTRIC ULTIMATE 128,415 KM $13,895 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 139,797 KM $22,895 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC 120,181 KM $19,895 + tax & lic
Email Motorspot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
Call Dealer
416-272-XXXX(click to show)
$22,895
+ taxes & licensing
Motorspot
416-272-9700
2019 Ford Explorer