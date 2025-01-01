Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford Explorer

139,797 KM

Details Features

$22,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12314810

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-9700

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
139,797KM
VIN 1FM5K8DHXKGA17683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A17683
  • Mileage 139,797 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorspot

Used 2019 Hyundai IONIQ ELECTRIC ULTIMATE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Hyundai IONIQ ELECTRIC ULTIMATE 128,415 KM $13,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 139,797 KM $22,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC 120,181 KM $19,895 + tax & lic

Email Motorspot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot

Motorspot

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

Call Dealer

416-272-XXXX

(click to show)

416-272-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Explorer