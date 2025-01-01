Menu
2019 Ford Explorer Limited, a refined 6-passenger SUV that offers power, comfort, and advanced technology. Equipped with a 3.5L V6 engine and smooth automatic transmission, it delivers strong performance while maintaining a comfortable ride for city and highway driving. The Limited trim adds premium features such as leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, navigation, a premium audio system, dual-panel moonroof, and advanced climate control for all three rows. Safety and convenience come with a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, parking sensors, and Fords driver-assist technologies. With seating for six, generous cargo space, and a perfect balance of luxury and practicality, the Explorer Limited is an ideal SUV for families and long-distance travel.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2019 Ford Explorer

139,385 KM

$23,895

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD

2019 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

$23,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,385KM
VIN 1FM5K8F88KGA77975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,385 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford Explorer Limited, a refined 6-passenger SUV that offers power, comfort, and advanced technology. Equipped with a 3.5L V6 engine and smooth automatic transmission, it delivers strong performance while maintaining a comfortable ride for city and highway driving. The Limited trim adds premium features such as leather seating, heated and ventilated front seats, navigation, a premium audio system, dual-panel moonroof, and advanced climate control for all three rows. Safety and convenience come with a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, parking sensors, and Fords driver-assist technologies. With seating for six, generous cargo space, and a perfect balance of luxury and practicality, the Explorer Limited is an ideal SUV for families and long-distance travel.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
$23,895

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2019 Ford Explorer