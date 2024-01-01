$25,590+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang
Ecoboost Fastback ✨ 1-Owner ~ No Accidents ✨
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
$25,590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 83,966 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of driving with this stunning 2019 Ford Mustang Ecoboost Fastback! With its sleek white exterior and sophisticated black interior, this car is sure to turn heads.
Key Features:
- 1 Owner, No Accidents: Enjoy peace of mind with a well-maintained vehicle.
- Push Start Ignition: Enjoy the convenience of starting your engine with just a button.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Stay warm and comfortable on cooler days.
- Sport/Eco Mode: Choose your driving experience—go for a spirited ride or maximize fuel efficiency.
- 6-Speed Manual Transmission: Feel the power and control as you take on the road.
- Ice Cold A/C: Stay cool and comfortable on every drive.
- Apple CarPlay: Seamlessly integrates your smartphone for navigation, music, and more.
- Backup Camera: Park with confidence and enhance your safety.
This Mustang is not just a car; it's a lifestyle. With its impressive performance and stylish design, it’s perfect for anyone looking to elevate their driving experience.
With just 083,966 km on the odometer, this Mustang is in great condition and ready for its next adventure.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a piece of American muscle. Contact us today to schedule a test drive!
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposals, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
