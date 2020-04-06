Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

GT PREM CONVERTIBLE| 401A| NAV| SAFE&SMART PCK| B&O AUDIO

2019 Ford Mustang

GT PREM CONVERTIBLE| 401A| NAV| SAFE&SMART PCK| B&O AUDIO

Location

East Court Ford Lincoln

4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

416-292-1171

$45,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,088KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4872603
  • Stock #: A4156
  • VIN: 1FATP8FF7K5183640
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4
ONE OWNER, CLEAN TITLE, LOW KM, and FORD EXECUTIVE DRIVEN.

This model comes with:
>10-Speed auto
>Ford safe and smart package
>Adaptive Cruise Control
>B&O premium Sound System
>12 Speaker System
>Ford Pass connect 4G WIFI
>Voice activated touch screen navigation system
>Premier trim with clear accent grip
>BLIS with cross traffic alert

Interested? The dealership will deliver this vehicle to your home. Text us at 855-931-2794 to know more about our online shopping option.

Have a trade in? The dealer is still accepting trade-ins and will give you the best possible value in the market.

We have 100+ unadvertised used vehicles in excellent condition. Visit https://eastcourtfordlincoln.com/pre-owned-inventory/ to check them out.

   
Comes with 401 A package (5L V8):
>Front and side airbags
>Dual power heated mirrors
>Daylight running lights
>LED tail lights
>LED headlamps
>SYNC voice activated
>Leather steering with controls
>Power driver and passenger seats
>Heated/Cool front leather seats
>Illuminated entry
>Intelligent access
>Advance traction control
>Dual zone electronic AC
>Remote start, remote boot opener


Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

