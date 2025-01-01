Menu
2019 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLE, accident-free and well-maintained, is a stylish and efficient compact SUV perfect for everyday driving. Equipped with all-wheel drive and a fuel-efficient turbocharged engine, it offers confident performance in all conditions. This SLE trim comes loaded with features including a panoramic sunroof, touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, rearview camera, heated front seats, keyless entry with push-button start, and comfortable seating for five with ample cargo space. With its clean history, modern design, and added luxury of the pano roof, this Terrain is a standout choice for comfort, safety, and versatility.

Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, were dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Heres what sets us apart:

**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.

**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether youre dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.

**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.

Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

2019 GMC Terrain

128,189 KM

Details Description Features

$18,895

+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD

12431365

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE AWD

Location

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-9700

Logo_AccidentFree

$18,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,189KM
VIN 3GKALTEV2KL180822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,189 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Motorspot

Motorspot

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-XXXX

416-272-9700

$18,895

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2019 GMC Terrain