AJS Auto Sales
416-500-5311
2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
Touring
Location
336 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough, ON M1N 3K2
62,966KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10069470
- Stock #: 1909
- VIN: 2HGFC1F91KH101612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,966 KM
Vehicle Description
Lots of COMPACTS (in different colors BLACK, GREY, BLUE, WHITE) in our INVENTORY TO CHOOSE FROM! Please call and ask us for further details or the full list of cars. CALL US, we may have others IN STOCK that are NOT ADVERTISED.
We specialize in all types and brands of vehicles! Whether you need a small sedan or hatchback, small to large SUVs, or even ex-police vehicles, we have something for you! And if there is nothing in our stock that appeals to you, let us know - we can find what you re looking for! Check out our brokerage service at: https://www.ajsautos.ca/brokerage-services/
Book a test drive with one easy click at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/book-a-service/
All-in pricing (plus HST and licensing). All cars sold CERTIFIED for the posted price (unless noted otherwise above). All of our CERTIFIED vehicles come with: a thorough 50-pt inspection test, a free CarFax and a 90-day free Sirrus/XM subscription/trial (if vehicle is equipped).
A basic detail is included when the vehicle is sold. At your request, for a charge for $249 (plus HST), we perform a sanitized, luxurious detailing of the interior of your new purchase.
Buy with confidence from an OMVIC & UCDA registered dealer. Since 2018 AJS Auto Sales has been serving the local communities of the Greater Toronto Area and national customers across Canada!
To understand how much we value your customer experience, please check out our excellent Google reviews at : https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0zEgxTUpOT7c0YLRSNaiwsEwxSU5NMzZPSk4xMjWytAIKmVgapaUYpFhYpKWlplmaeUklZhUrJJaW5CsUJ-akFisUJycWJeUX5ZemZwAA4zcZ3w&q=ajs auto sales scarborough&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA690CA690&oq=ajs&aqs=chrome.2.69i60j69i57j46i39i175i199j69i59j69i61j69i65l2j69i60.5167j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x89d4cef37bcd2529:0x8492fd0d88ffef96,1,,,
We consider all trades, even if you have to tow it in!
Financing & warranty available, all credit types are acceptable (bankruptcy, divorce, new Canadian, self-employed, student) we can get a deal done for you! Apply through our secure online credit application process at: http://www.ajsautos.ca/financing/
For a video tour of this vehicle, visit us on the web at www.ajsautos.ca or watch a video on this vehicle on our YouTube channel at: video coming soon!
A family-run dealership that specializes in quality pre-owned vehicles!
AJS Auto Sales, 416.500.5311, www.ajsautos.ca.
Note: Stock photos may have been used for this ad representing year, make, model, options and color. Some ex-police cars may not have radios.
Note: AJS Auto Sales reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Emergency interior trunk release
Lane Keeping Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Front fog lights
Interior
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Door courtesy lights
Drive mode selector
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Heated Rear Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Push-Button Start
4.81 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Boost gauge
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
Leather-trimmed upholstery
Acoustic laminated glass
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
Premium brand
Capless fuel filler system
Lane deviation sensors
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
VOICE OPERATED PHONE
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
9 TOTAL SPEAKERS
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
1 SUBWOOFER
ALUMINUM FOOT PEDAL TRIM
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
DIAMETER 17 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM
REAR MULTI-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM
VOICE GUIDED DIRECTIONS SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
SIMULATED ALLOY DASH TRIM
SIMULATED ALLOY DOOR TRIM
HONDALINK INFOTAINMENT
10.9 STEERING RATIO
2.2 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
450 WATTS
DIAMETER 27 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
SEMI-AUTOMATIC ADAPTIVE STOP AND GO CRUISE CONTROL
FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
DECKLID REAR SPOILER
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
CAMERA DISPLAY BLIND SPOT SAFETY
LANE CENTERING AUTONOMOUS LANE GUIDANCE
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
