$28,200 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 9 6 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10069470

10069470 Stock #: 1909

1909 VIN: 2HGFC1F91KH101612

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1909

Mileage 62,966 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS Emergency interior trunk release Lane Keeping Assist Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels LED Taillights Chrome window trim Front fog lights Interior Trip Odometer Compass Adaptive Cruise Control rear window defogger Automatic climate control Front Floor Mats Remote Engine Start Cargo Area Light Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Door courtesy lights Drive mode selector Convenience Clock External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Rain sensing front wipers Seating Heated Driver Seat Comfort Heated Passenger Seat Heated Rear Seat Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Leather shift knob trim Mechanical Push-Button Start 4.81 Axle Ratio Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Boost gauge digital odometer Front cupholders Radio data system Braking Assist Leather steering wheel trim Heated Side Mirrors Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution 3-point front seatbelts Leather-trimmed upholstery Acoustic laminated glass Led Headlights Multi-function display Hill holder control Premium brand Capless fuel filler system Lane deviation sensors ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS SECOND ROW REAR VENTS 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL DOOR POCKETS STORAGE FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR LOW BATTERY WARNINGS AND REMINDERS SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING VOICE OPERATED PHONE 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS 9 TOTAL SPEAKERS ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF 1 SUBWOOFER ALUMINUM FOOT PEDAL TRIM PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY NAVIGATION SYSTEM GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS DIAMETER 17 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR AUDIBLE WARNING PRE-COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM REAR MULTI-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM VOICE GUIDED DIRECTIONS SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE SIMULATED ALLOY DASH TRIM SIMULATED ALLOY DOOR TRIM HONDALINK INFOTAINMENT 10.9 STEERING RATIO 2.2 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK 450 WATTS DIAMETER 27 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR SEMI-AUTOMATIC ADAPTIVE STOP AND GO CRUISE CONTROL FRONT AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING DECKLID REAR SPOILER ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION CAMERA DISPLAY BLIND SPOT SAFETY LANE CENTERING AUTONOMOUS LANE GUIDANCE REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.