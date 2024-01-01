Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, system-ui, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>The 2019 Honda Civic LX Sedan CVT combines sleek design with practicality. It features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a continuously variable transmission for smooth performance and efficiency. Inside, it offers a spacious cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Honda Sensing safety features. This sedan is ideal for those seeking a stylish, reliable, and well-equipped daily driver.</span></font><br /></div><div><span><br /></span></div><div><span>Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span></font></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div>

2019 Honda Civic

80,912 KM

Details Description Features

$18,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT

Location

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-9700

  1. 11556270
  2. 11556270
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$18,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,912KM
VIN 2HGFC2F52KH039642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 039642
  • Mileage 80,912 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Honda Civic LX Sedan CVT combines sleek design with practicality. It features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a continuously variable transmission for smooth performance and efficiency. Inside, it offers a spacious cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Honda Sensing safety features. This sedan is ideal for those seeking a stylish, reliable, and well-equipped daily driver.

Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorspot

Used 2017 Honda Civic EX-T Sedan CVT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Honda Civic EX-T Sedan CVT 140,280 KM $17,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Acura TLX Technology Package 2.4L for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Acura TLX Technology Package 2.4L 135,792 KM $21,895 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD 93,290 KM $24,895 + tax & lic

Email Motorspot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot

Motorspot

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

Call Dealer

416-272-XXXX

(click to show)

416-272-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,895

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic