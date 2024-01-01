$18,895+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
LX Sedan CVT
2019 Honda Civic
LX Sedan CVT
Location
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
416-272-9700
$18,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,912KM
VIN 2HGFC2F52KH039642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 039642
- Mileage 80,912 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Honda Civic LX Sedan CVT combines sleek design with practicality. It features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a continuously variable transmission for smooth performance and efficiency. Inside, it offers a spacious cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Honda Sensing safety features. This sedan is ideal for those seeking a stylish, reliable, and well-equipped daily driver.
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Motorspot
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
