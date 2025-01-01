$19,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Honda Civic
EX Sedan CVT
2019 Honda Civic
EX Sedan CVT
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
647-879-5301
$19,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,198KM
VIN 2HGFC2F70KH025739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 025739
- Mileage 102,198 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX in Immaculate Condition. This well-equipped model includes a Sunroof, Push Button Start, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation System, Rearview Camera, Bluetooth Connectivity, Heated Seats, and much more. A perfect blend of style, safety, and technology.
Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
Call Dealer
647-879-XXXX(click to show)
$19,895
+ taxes & licensing
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
647-879-5301
2019 Honda Civic