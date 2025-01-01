Menu
<div><span><b>Accident-free 2019 Honda Civic Sedan LX</b> a stylish and efficient compact sedan that delivers comfort, reliability, and excellent fuel economy. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission, it provides smooth performance and responsive handling. The LX trim includes heated front seats, rearview camera, automatic climate control, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its refined design, spacious interior, and Hondas proven dependability, the Civic LX is an ideal choice for drivers seeking a balance of practicality, efficiency, and comfort.</span></div><br /><div><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=802 data-end=805><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=849 data-end=852><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></div><hr data-start=894 data-end=897 /><h3 data-start=899 data-end=918><span>CERTIFICATION</span></h3><br /><div><span>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</span></div><hr data-start=1281 data-end=1284 /><h3 data-start=1286 data-end=1301><span>FINANCING</span></h3><br /><div><span>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</span></div><hr data-start=1645 data-end=1648 /><h3 data-start=1650 data-end=1664><span>WARRANTY</span></h3><br /><div><span>This Civic LX qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.</span></div><hr data-start=1834 data-end=1837 /><h3 data-start=1839 data-end=1850><span>PRICE</span></h3><br /><div><span> </span></div><br /><div><span>At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.</span></div>

2019 Honda Civic

109,919 KM

Details Description Features

2019 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT

13070668

2019 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Used
109,919KM
VIN 2HGFC2F54KH041358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,919 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2019 Honda Civic