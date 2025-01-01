$19,895+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
EX Sedan CVT
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$19,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,310 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT a reliable, fuel-efficient, and well-equipped compact sedan offering excellent comfort and everyday practicality. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT automatic transmission, it delivers strong fuel economy and a refined driving experience. The EX trim includes a sunroof, heated front seats, power drivers seat, remote start, keyless entry with push-button start, backup camera, Bluetooth, USB connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and a spacious interior with Hondas well-known durability. With its balanced performance, modern features, and strong reputation for long-term reliability, the 2019 Civic EX is an ideal choice for commuters and families.
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.
FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.
WARRANTY
This Civic EX CVT qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.
PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience
Vehicle Features
