Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=152 data-end=858><strong data-start=152 data-end=858><span><font color=#000000>2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT a reliable, fuel-efficient, and well-equipped compact sedan offering excellent comfort and everyday practicality. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT automatic transmission, it delivers strong fuel economy and a refined driving experience. The EX trim includes a sunroof, heated front seats, power drivers seat, remote start, keyless entry with push-button start, backup camera, Bluetooth, USB connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and a spacious interior with Hondas well-known durability. With its balanced performance, modern features, and strong reputation for long-term reliability, the 2019 Civic EX is an ideal choice for commuters and families.</font></span></strong></p><p data-start=860 data-end=982><font color=#000000><span><br></span></font></p><p data-start=860 data-end=982><font color=#000000><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=894 data-end=897><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=941 data-end=944><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></font></p><hr data-start=985 data-end=988><h3 data-start=990 data-end=1009><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=990 data-end=1009><span><font color=#000000><b>CERTIFICATION</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=1010 data-end=1356><span><font color=#000000>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1359 data-end=1362><h3 data-start=1364 data-end=1379><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1364 data-end=1379><span><font color=#000000><b>FINANCING</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=1380 data-end=1549><span><font color=#000000>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1552 data-end=1555><h3 data-start=1557 data-end=1571><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1557 data-end=1571><span><font color=#000000><b>WARRANTY</b></font></span></h3><p data-start=1572 data-end=1679><span><font color=#000000>This Civic EX CVT qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1682 data-end=1685><h3 data-start=1687 data-end=1698><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1687 data-end=1698><span><font color=#000000><b>PRICE</b></font></span></h3><p><span><font color=#000000> </font></span></p><p data-start=1699 data-end=1894><span><font color=#000000>At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience</font></span></p>

2019 Honda Civic

76,310 KM

Details Description Features

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Civic

EX Sedan CVT

Watch This Vehicle
13313300

2019 Honda Civic

EX Sedan CVT

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 13313300
  2. 13313300
  3. 13313300
  4. 13313300
  5. 13313300
  6. 13313300
  7. 13313300
  8. 13313300
  9. 13313300
  10. 13313300
  11. 13313300
  12. 13313300
  13. 13313300
  14. 13313300
  15. 13313300
  16. 13313300
  17. 13313300
  18. 13313300
  19. 13313300
  20. 13313300
  21. 13313300
  22. 13313300
  23. 13313300
  24. 13313300
  25. 13313300
  26. 13313300
  27. 13313300
  28. 13313300
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,310KM
VIN 2HGFC2F75KH008628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,310 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT a reliable, fuel-efficient, and well-equipped compact sedan offering excellent comfort and everyday practicality. Powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT automatic transmission, it delivers strong fuel economy and a refined driving experience. The EX trim includes a sunroof, heated front seats, power drivers seat, remote start, keyless entry with push-button start, backup camera, Bluetooth, USB connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and a spacious interior with Hondas well-known durability. With its balanced performance, modern features, and strong reputation for long-term reliability, the 2019 Civic EX is an ideal choice for commuters and families.


Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!


CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.


FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.


WARRANTY

This Civic EX CVT qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.


PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2018 Honda Accord LX CVT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Honda Accord LX CVT 141,028 KM $18,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic EX Sedan CVT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Honda Civic EX Sedan CVT 76,310 KM $19,895 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline for sale in Scarborough, ON
2024 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 49,056 KM $25,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2019 Honda Civic