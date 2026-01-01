$17,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
Touring CVT
2019 Honda Civic
Touring CVT
Location
King's Auto Ltd.
2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3
416-916-1514
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Honda Civic Touring delivers premium comfort, advanced technology, and outstanding fuel efficiency in a stylish sedan. Equipped with a turbocharged engine, luxurious interior, and Honda's advanced safety features, this Civic is the perfect blend of performance and practicality.Performance & Driving Experience
1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
Front-Wheel Drive
Sport Mode
Smooth & Responsive Handling
Excellent Fuel Economy
Leather-Trimmed Seating
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Driver's Seat with Memory
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Power Sunroof
Push-Button Start
Remote Engine Start
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Navigation System
Premium Audio System
Wireless Phone Charging
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
Multi-Angle Backup Camera
Honda LaneWatch
USB Connectivity
Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls
Honda Sensing® Safety Suite
Adaptive Cruise Control
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Forward Collision Warning
Traffic Sign Recognition
Vehicle Stability Assist
LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights
LED Fog Lights
18-Inch Alloy Wheels
Chrome Exterior Accents
Heated Power Side Mirrors
Sleek Touring Styling
Carfax Report Available
Professional Interior & Exterior Detail
Financing Available
Trade-Ins Welcome
Price excludes HST and licensing.
A Finance Administration Fee of $549 applies to financed purchases.
Safety Certification is available for an additional $999.
OMVIC Disclosure:
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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+ taxes & licensing>
416-916-1514