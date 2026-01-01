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<h2 data-section-id=1ykk5n1 data-start=0 data-end=87 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px 0px 4px; padding: 0px; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 600; line-height: 1.4; --tw-font-weight: 600; font-variation-settings: "opsz" 20; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><span role=text style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px;><span> </span><strong data-start=5 data-end=87 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; font-weight: 600; color: inherit; --tw-font-weight: 600;>2019 Honda Civic Touring Fully Loaded | Leather | Navigation | Honda Sensing</strong></span></h2><p data-start=89 data-end=376 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5rem 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>The 2019 Honda Civic Touring delivers premium comfort, advanced technology, and outstanding fuel efficiency in a stylish sedan. Equipped with a turbocharged engine, luxurious interior, and Hondas advanced safety features, this Civic is the perfect blend of performance and practicality.</p><hr data-start=378 data-end=381 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 1px 0px 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.15); border-image: none; margin: 3em 0px; padding: 0px; height: 0px; color: inherit; margin-block: 28px; clear: both; font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><h3 data-section-id=1eoztuh data-start=383 data-end=426 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px 0px 4px; padding: 0px; font-size: 18px; font-weight: 600; line-height: 1.55556; --tw-font-weight: 600; font-variation-settings: "opsz" 18; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><span role=text style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px;><span> </span><strong data-start=390 data-end=426 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; font-weight: 600; color: inherit; --tw-font-weight: 600;>Performance & Driving Experience</strong></span></h3><ul data-start=427 data-end=596 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; list-style: disc; padding-inline-start: 1.625em; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><li data-section-id=v9ms1n data-start=427 data-end=464 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=429 data-end=464 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine</p></li><li data-section-id=84x01s data-start=465 data-end=507 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=467 data-end=507 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)</p></li><li data-section-id=5u9dtn data-start=508 data-end=527 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=510 data-end=527 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Front-Wheel Drive</p></li><li data-section-id=9zkipt data-start=528 data-end=540 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=530 data-end=540 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Sport Mode</p></li><li data-section-id=4opi2n data-start=541 data-end=571 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=543 data-end=571 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Smooth & Responsive Handling</p></li><li data-section-id=1pcp7re data-start=572 data-end=596 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=574 data-end=596 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Excellent Fuel Economy</p></li></ul><hr data-start=598 data-end=601 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 1px 0px 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.15); border-image: none; margin: 3em 0px; padding: 0px; height: 0px; color: inherit; margin-block: 28px; clear: both; font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><h3 data-section-id=1dm7u92 data-start=603 data-end=632 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px 0px 4px; padding: 0px; font-size: 18px; font-weight: 600; line-height: 1.55556; --tw-font-weight: 600; font-variation-settings: "opsz" 18; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><span role=text style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px;><span> </span><strong data-start=610 data-end=632 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; font-weight: 600; color: inherit; --tw-font-weight: 600;>Interior & Comfort</strong></span></h3><ul data-start=633 data-end=840 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; list-style: disc; padding-inline-start: 1.625em; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><li data-section-id=1qmdtwr data-start=633 data-end=658 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=635 data-end=658 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Leather-Trimmed Seating</p></li><li data-section-id=14eiao2 data-start=659 data-end=686 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=661 data-end=686 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Heated Front & Rear Seats</p></li><li data-section-id=1i2nho7 data-start=687 data-end=710 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=689 data-end=710 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Heated Steering Wheel</p></li><li data-section-id=k6irh9 data-start=711 data-end=744 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=713 data-end=744 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Power Drivers Seat with Memory</p></li><li data-section-id=c3d4h2 data-start=745 data-end=782 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=747 data-end=782 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li data-section-id=1nedtu3 data-start=783 data-end=798 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=785 data-end=798 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Power Sunroof<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1785367563226_3637064735575616 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p></li><li data-section-id=8z02nh data-start=799 data-end=818 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=801 data-end=818 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Push-Button Start</p></li><li data-section-id=1b3uoxu data-start=819 data-end=840 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=821 data-end=840 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Remote Engine Start</p></li></ul><hr data-start=842 data-end=845 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 1px 0px 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.15); border-image: none; margin: 3em 0px; padding: 0px; height: 0px; color: inherit; margin-block: 28px; clear: both; font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><h3 data-section-id=1gnf1u5 data-start=847 data-end=879 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px 0px 4px; padding: 0px; font-size: 18px; font-weight: 600; line-height: 1.55556; --tw-font-weight: 600; font-variation-settings: "opsz" 18; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><span role=text style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px;><span> </span><strong data-start=854 data-end=879 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; font-weight: 600; color: inherit; --tw-font-weight: 600;>Technology & Features</strong></span></h3><ul data-start=880 data-end=1128 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; list-style: disc; padding-inline-start: 1.625em; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><li data-section-id=q4m7a data-start=880 data-end=910 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=882 data-end=910 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p></li><li data-section-id=avacvb data-start=911 data-end=930 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=913 data-end=930 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Navigation System</p></li><li data-section-id=1ynraio data-start=931 data-end=953 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=933 data-end=953 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Premium Audio System</p></li><li data-section-id=13nkkzv data-start=954 data-end=979 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=956 data-end=979 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Wireless Phone Charging</p></li><li data-section-id=125o3a1 data-start=980 data-end=1028 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=982 data-end=1028 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming</p></li><li data-section-id=aiks62 data-start=1029 data-end=1056 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=1031 data-end=1056 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Multi-Angle Backup Camera</p></li><li data-section-id=1wv5t1l data-start=1057 data-end=1075 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=1059 data-end=1075 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Honda LaneWatch</p></li><li data-section-id=xgj7t data-start=1076 data-end=1094 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=1078 data-end=1094 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>USB Connectivity</p></li><li data-section-id=8ur5wb data-start=1095 data-end=1128 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=1097 data-end=1128 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1130 data-end=1133 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 1px 0px 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.15); border-image: none; margin: 3em 0px; padding: 0px; height: 0px; color: inherit; margin-block: 28px; clear: both; font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><h3 data-section-id=gkuimy data-start=1135 data-end=1172 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px 0px 4px; padding: 0px; font-size: 18px; font-weight: 600; line-height: 1.55556; --tw-font-weight: 600; font-variation-settings: "opsz" 18; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><span role=text style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px;><span> </span><strong data-start=1142 data-end=1172 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; font-weight: 600; color: inherit; --tw-font-weight: 600;>Safety & Driver Assistance</strong></span></h3><ul data-start=1173 data-end=1412 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; list-style: disc; padding-inline-start: 1.625em; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><li data-section-id=93uy1v data-start=1173 data-end=1202 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=1175 data-end=1202 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Honda Sensing® Safety Suite</p></li><li data-section-id=1cmj2dq data-start=1203 data-end=1228 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=1205 data-end=1228 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Adaptive Cruise Control</p></li><li data-section-id=16wjk8a data-start=1229 data-end=1266 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=1231 data-end=1266 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Collision Mitigation Braking System</p></li><li data-section-id=oztlvj data-start=1267 data-end=1295 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=1269 data-end=1295 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Lane Keeping Assist System</p></li><li data-section-id=azeehu data-start=1296 data-end=1330 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=1298 data-end=1330 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Road Departure Mitigation System</p></li><li data-section-id=1i5gqzr data-start=1331 data-end=1358 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=1333 data-end=1358 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Forward Collision Warning</p></li><li data-section-id=1tnvgs1 data-start=1359 data-end=1385 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=1361 data-end=1385 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Traffic Sign Recognition</p></li><li data-section-id=24u0be data-start=1386 data-end=1412 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=1388 data-end=1412 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Vehicle Stability Assist</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1414 data-end=1417 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 1px 0px 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.15); border-image: none; margin: 3em 0px; padding: 0px; height: 0px; color: inherit; margin-block: 28px; clear: both; font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><h3 data-section-id=1jvfmw7 data-start=1419 data-end=1448 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px 0px 4px; padding: 0px; font-size: 18px; font-weight: 600; line-height: 1.55556; --tw-font-weight: 600; font-variation-settings: "opsz" 18; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><span role=text style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px;><span> </span><strong data-start=1425 data-end=1448 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; font-weight: 600; color: inherit; --tw-font-weight: 600;>Exterior Highlights</strong></span></h3><ul data-start=1449 data-end=1608 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; list-style: disc; padding-inline-start: 1.625em; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><li data-section-id=3sr3ol data-start=1449 data-end=1490 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=1451 data-end=1490 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights</p></li><li data-section-id=1a2iakm data-start=1491 data-end=1507 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=1493 data-end=1507 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>LED Fog Lights</p></li><li data-section-id=rde2c7 data-start=1508 data-end=1530 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=1510 data-end=1530 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>18-Inch Alloy Wheels</p></li><li data-section-id=1pootip data-start=1531 data-end=1556 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=1533 data-end=1556 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Chrome Exterior Accents</p></li><li data-section-id=uyrj1b data-start=1557 data-end=1584 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=1559 data-end=1584 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Heated Power Side Mirrors</p></li><li data-section-id=1539c6q data-start=1585 data-end=1608 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5em 0px; padding: 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; margin-block: 0px;><p data-start=1587 data-end=1608 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px;>Sleek Touring Styling</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1610 data-end=1613 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 1px 0px 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.15); border-image: none; margin: 3em 0px; padding: 0px; height: 0px; color: inherit; margin-block: 28px; clear: both; font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><h3 data-section-id=fmyir1 data-start=1615 data-end=1652 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px 0px 4px; padding: 0px; font-size: 18px; font-weight: 600; line-height: 1.55556; --tw-font-weight: 600; font-variation-settings: "opsz" 18; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><span role=text style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px;><span> </span><strong data-start=1622 data-end=1652 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; font-weight: 600; color: inherit; --tw-font-weight: 600;>Kings Auto Service Package</strong></span></h3><p data-start=1653 data-end=1774 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5rem 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;> Carfax Report Available<br data-start=1679 data-end=1682 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px;> Professional Interior & Exterior Detail<br data-start=1724 data-end=1727 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px;> Financing Available<br data-start=1749 data-end=1752 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px;> Trade-Ins Welcome</p><hr data-start=1776 data-end=1779 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 1px 0px 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.15); border-image: none; margin: 3em 0px; padding: 0px; height: 0px; color: inherit; margin-block: 28px; clear: both; font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><h3 data-section-id=1xpzlai data-start=1781 data-end=1812 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px 0px 4px; padding: 0px; font-size: 18px; font-weight: 600; line-height: 1.55556; --tw-font-weight: 600; font-variation-settings: "opsz" 18; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><span role=text style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px;><span> </span><strong data-start=1788 data-end=1812 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; font-weight: 600; color: inherit; --tw-font-weight: 600;>Pricing & Disclosure</strong></span></h3><p data-start=1814 data-end=1847 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5rem 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 4px; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>Price excludes HST and licensing.</p><p data-start=1849 data-end=1920 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5rem 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 16px; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;>A<span> </span><strong data-start=1851 data-end=1889 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; font-weight: 600; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); --tw-font-weight: 600;>Finance Administration Fee of $549</strong><span> </span>applies to financed purchases.</p><p data-start=1922 data-end=1983 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5rem 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 16px; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong data-start=1922 data-end=1983 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; font-weight: 600; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); --tw-font-weight: 600;>Safety Certification is available for an additional $999.</strong></p><p data-start=1985 data-end=2006 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0.5rem 0px; padding: 0px; margin-block: 16px; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><strong data-start=1985 data-end=2006 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; font-weight: 600; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); --tw-font-weight: 600;>OMVIC Disclosure:</strong></p><blockquote data-start=2008 data-end=2406 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px 0px 8px; padding: 0px; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); border-inline-start-width: 0.25rem; border-inline-start-color: lab(91.6229 -0.159115 -2.26791); quotes: "" "" "" ""; padding-inline-start: 24px; font-style: normal; font-weight: 500; padding-block: 8px; --tw-leading: calc(.25rem * 6); line-height: 24px; position: relative; font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-size: 16px; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><p data-start=2010 data-end=2406 style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; --tw-font-weight: 400; font-weight: 400; margin-block: 4px;>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p></blockquote><hr data-start=2408 data-end=2411 style=box-sizing: border-box; border-width: 1px 0px 0px; border-style: solid; border-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.15); border-image: none; margin: 3em 0px; padding: 0px; height: 0px; color: inherit; margin-block: 28px; clear: both; font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-size: 16px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><h3 data-section-id=5kjr1j data-start=2413 data-end=2455 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node= style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px 0px 4px; padding: 0px; font-size: 18px; font-weight: 600; line-height: 1.55556; --tw-font-weight: 600; font-variation-settings: "opsz" 18; color: rgb(13, 13, 13); font-family: -apple-system-body, ui-sans-serif, -apple-system, "system-ui", "Segoe UI", Helvetica, "Apple Color Emoji", Arial, "sans-serif", "Segoe UI Emoji", "Segoe UI Symbol"; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(252, 252, 252); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><span role=text style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px;><span> </span><strong data-start=2420 data-end=2455 data-is-last-node= style=box-sizing: border-box; border: 0px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); margin: 0px; padding: 0px; font-weight: 600; color: inherit; --tw-font-weight: 600;>Available Now at Kings Auto Ltd</strong></span></h3>

2019 Honda Civic

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Honda Civic

Touring CVT

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14519398

2019 Honda Civic

Touring CVT

Location

King's Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

416-916-1514

Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
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VIN 2HGFC1F93KH102485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

 2019 Honda Civic Touring Fully Loaded | Leather | Navigation | Honda Sensing

The 2019 Honda Civic Touring delivers premium comfort, advanced technology, and outstanding fuel efficiency in a stylish sedan. Equipped with a turbocharged engine, luxurious interior, and Honda's advanced safety features, this Civic is the perfect blend of performance and practicality.

 Performance & Driving Experience

  • 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine

  • Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

  • Front-Wheel Drive

  • Sport Mode

  • Smooth & Responsive Handling

  • Excellent Fuel Economy

 Interior & Comfort

  • Leather-Trimmed Seating

  • Heated Front & Rear Seats

  • Heated Steering Wheel

  • Power Driver's Seat with Memory

  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

  • Power Sunroof

  • Push-Button Start

  • Remote Engine Start

 Technology & Features

  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

  • Navigation System

  • Premium Audio System

  • Wireless Phone Charging

  • Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming

  • Multi-Angle Backup Camera

  • Honda LaneWatch

  • USB Connectivity

  • Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls

 Safety & Driver Assistance

  • Honda Sensing® Safety Suite

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

  • Collision Mitigation Braking System

  • Lane Keeping Assist System

  • Road Departure Mitigation System

  • Forward Collision Warning

  • Traffic Sign Recognition

  • Vehicle Stability Assist

 Exterior Highlights

  • LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights

  • LED Fog Lights

  • 18-Inch Alloy Wheels

  • Chrome Exterior Accents

  • Heated Power Side Mirrors

  • Sleek Touring Styling

 Kings Auto Service Package

Carfax Report Available
Professional Interior & Exterior Detail
Financing Available
Trade-Ins Welcome

 Pricing & Disclosure

Price excludes HST and licensing.

A Finance Administration Fee of $549 applies to financed purchases.

Safety Certification is available for an additional $999.

OMVIC Disclosure:

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 8-way power adjustment and passenger 4-way power adjustment
Passenger Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: P235/40R18 91W AS
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
3.24 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve Turbocharged
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Continuously Variable -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
450w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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King's Auto Ltd.

King's Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3
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416-916-XXXX

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416-916-1514

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$17,999

+ taxes & licensing>

King's Auto Ltd.

416-916-1514

2019 Honda Civic