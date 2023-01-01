Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $28,999 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 3 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9463279

9463279 Stock #: 0051

0051 VIN: 2HGFC1F93KH105855

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 48,300 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Warranty Included Balance of Factory Warranty Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.