2019 Honda Civic

48,300 KM

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

416-356-8118

2019 Honda Civic Touring

2019 Honda Civic

Touring

2019 Honda Civic

Touring

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Sale

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

48,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9463279
  • Stock #: 0051
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F93KH105855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,300 KM

Vehicle Description

TOURING! ONLY 48300 KM! CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! PUSH START! LEATHER SEAT! 

SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! APPLE CARPLAY! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO

CAR ONE OWNER! 

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

