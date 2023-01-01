Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

61,355 KM

Details Description Features

$25,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 9957482
  2. 9957482
  3. 9957482
  4. 9957482
  5. 9957482
  6. 9957482
  7. 9957482
  8. 9957482
  9. 9957482
  10. 9957482
  11. 9957482
  12. 9957482
  13. 9957482
  14. 9957482
  15. 9957482
  16. 9957482
  17. 9957482
  18. 9957482
  19. 9957482
  20. 9957482
  21. 9957482
  22. 9957482
  23. 9957482
  24. 9957482
Contact Seller

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
61,355KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9957482
  • Stock #: 002596
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F51KH002596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 002596
  • Mileage 61,355 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Civic Sedan LX Low KMs! In Great Condition! Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera With Parking Sensors, Heated Seats And Much More! ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

2015 Acura TLX 4DR S...
 136,817 KM
$19,895 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz G...
 101,803 KM
$34,895 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson SE
 88,005 KM
$24,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory