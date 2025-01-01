Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><h3><div><div data-message-author-role=assistant data-message-id=78474c03-2adb-404a-8472-6c67c2eb60ae dir=auto data-message-model-slug=gpt-4o><div><div><p data-start=0 data-end=572><font face=-apple-system, system-ui, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji><span>2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Well maintained, efficient, and packed with features. Offers up to 76 km of electric-only range and excellent combined fuel economy of approx. 2.1 Le/100km (electric + gas). Powered by a 1.5L engine and electric motor with smooth e-CVT. Features include leather seats, touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated front seats, backup camera, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, keyless entry with push-button start, dual-zone climate control, and alloy wheels. A spacious, eco-friendly sedan with advanced tech and comfort. *Vehicle is not drivable if not certified. Certification is available for $699*</span></font><span></span></p><p data-start=0 data-end=572><span> </span><span data-start=1201 data-end=1239><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span></span></p></div></div></div></div></h3></div><div><span> </span><span data-start=1245 data-end=1293>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1293 data-end=1296><span> </span><span data-start=1299 data-end=1338><span>Call us today to book a test drive!</span></span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><br /><div><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span><span></span></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2019 Honda Clarity

63,604 KM

Details Description Features

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Clarity

Plug-In Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle
12482425

2019 Honda Clarity

Plug-In Hybrid

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 12482425
  2. 12482425
  3. 12482425
  4. 12482425
  5. 12482425
  6. 12482425
  7. 12482425
  8. 12482425
  9. 12482425
  10. 12482425
  11. 12482425
  12. 12482425
  13. 12482425
  14. 12482425
  15. 12482425
  16. 12482425
  17. 12482425
  18. 12482425
  19. 12482425
  20. 12482425
  21. 12482425
  22. 12482425
  23. 12482425
  24. 12482425
  25. 12482425
  26. 12482425
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,604KM
VIN JHMZC5F19KC800422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 800422
  • Mileage 63,604 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Well maintained, efficient, and packed with features. Offers up to 76 km of electric-only range and excellent combined fuel economy of approx. 2.1 Le/100km (electric + gas). Powered by a 1.5L engine and electric motor with smooth e-CVT. Features include leather seats, touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated front seats, backup camera, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, keyless entry with push-button start, dual-zone climate control, and alloy wheels. A spacious, eco-friendly sedan with advanced tech and comfort. *Vehicle is not drivable if not certified. Certification is available for $699*

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback CVT 137,776 KM $19,895 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Sorento SX V6 Awd for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Kia Sorento SX V6 Awd 114,155 KM $19,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla LE 63,078 KM $19,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2019 Honda Clarity