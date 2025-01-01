Menu
<p data-start=169 data-end=1032><font color=#000000><b><span>Accident-free and well-maintained 2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan a forward-thinking vehicle that blends electric efficiency with the convenience of a gasoline engine. Powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor and automatic transmission, it delivers smooth performance and exceptional fuel efficiency rated at approximately </span><span data-start=529 data-end=555>2.1 Le/100 km combined</span><span> when operating in hybrid mode and up to </span><span data-start=596 data-end=628>76 km of electric-only range</span><span>. The Clarity features leather-trimmed heated seats, power drivers seat, dual-zone climate control, navigation, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its sleek design, spacious cabin, and Hondas reputation for reliability, the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is a smart choice for drivers looking to save on fuel without sacrificing comfort or practicality.</span></b></font></p><p data-start=1034 data-end=1158><font color=#000000><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=1068 data-end=1071><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=1115 data-end=1118><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></font></p><hr data-start=1161 data-end=1164><h3 data-start=1166 data-end=1185><span><font color=#000000><u><br></u></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1166 data-end=1185><span><font color=#000000><u>CERTIFICATION</u></font></span></h3><p data-start=1187 data-end=1547><span><font color=#000000><u>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</u></font></span></p><hr data-start=1550 data-end=1553><h3 data-start=1555 data-end=1570><span><font color=#000000><br></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1555 data-end=1570><span><font color=#000000>FINANCING</font></span></h3><p data-start=1572 data-end=1913><span><font color=#000000>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1916 data-end=1919><h3 data-start=1921 data-end=1935><span><font color=#000000><br></font></span></h3><h3 data-start=1921 data-end=1935><span><font color=#000000>WARRANTY</font></span></h3><p data-start=1937 data-end=2118><span><font color=#000000>This Clarity Plug-In Hybrid qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.</font></span></p><hr data-start=2121 data-end=2124><h3 data-start=2126 data-end=2137><span><br></span></h3><h3 data-start=2126 data-end=2137><span>PRICE</span></h3><p><span><font color=#000000> </font></span></p><p data-start=2139 data-end=2413><span><font color=#000000>At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.</font></span></p>

Vehicle Description

Accident-free and well-maintained 2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid Sedan a forward-thinking vehicle that blends electric efficiency with the convenience of a gasoline engine. Powered by a 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor and automatic transmission, it delivers smooth performance and exceptional fuel efficiency rated at approximately 2.1 Le/100 km combined when operating in hybrid mode and up to 76 km of electric-only range. The Clarity features leather-trimmed heated seats, power drivers seat, dual-zone climate control, navigation, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its sleek design, spacious cabin, and Hondas reputation for reliability, the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is a smart choice for drivers looking to save on fuel without sacrificing comfort or practicality.

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.


FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.


WARRANTY

This Clarity Plug-In Hybrid qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.


PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Honda Clarity