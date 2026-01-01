2019 Honda Clarity

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong><span><font color=#000000>Accident Free | Plug-In Hybrid Efficiency | Leather Seats | Heated Front Seats | Push-Button Start | Adaptive Cruise Control | Lane Departure Assist | Forward Collision Assist | Rear View Camera | Dual-Zone Climate Control | Steering Wheel Audio Controls | Bluetooth Connectivity | USB Connectivity | Quiet Electric Driving Capability | Fuel Economy Approx. 5.5 Le/100 km Combined (Electric + Gas)</font></span></strong></p><p><font color=#000000><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br><span>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br><span>Call us today to book your test drive!</span></font></p><hr><h3><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3><span><font color=#000000><b>CERTIFICATION</b></font></span></h3><p><span><font color=#000000>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</font></span></p><hr><h3><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3><span><font color=#000000><b>FINANCING</b></font></span></h3><p><span><font color=#000000>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</font></span></p><hr><h3><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3><span><font color=#000000><b>WARRANTY</b></font></span></h3><p><span><font color=#000000>This Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.</font></span></p><hr><h3><span><font color=#000000><b><br></b></font></span></h3><h3><span><font color=#000000><b>PRICE</b></font></span></h3><p><span><font color=#000000>At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.</font></span></p>

2019 Honda Clarity

134,451 KM

Details Description Features

$18,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Clarity

Plug-In Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle
13497330

2019 Honda Clarity

Plug-In Hybrid

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

  1. 13497330
  2. 13497330
  3. 13497330
  4. 13497330
  5. 13497330
  6. 13497330
  7. 13497330
  8. 13497330
  9. 13497330
  10. 13497330
  11. 13497330
  12. 13497330
  13. 13497330
  14. 13497330
  15. 13497330
  16. 13497330
  17. 13497330
  18. 13497330
  19. 13497330
  20. 13497330
  21. 13497330
  22. 13497330
  23. 13497330
  24. 13497330
  25. 13497330
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$18,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,451KM
VIN JHMZC5F16KC800457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B800457
  • Mileage 134,451 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free | Plug-In Hybrid Efficiency | Leather Seats | Heated Front Seats | Push-Button Start | Adaptive Cruise Control | Lane Departure Assist | Forward Collision Assist | Rear View Camera | Dual-Zone Climate Control | Steering Wheel Audio Controls | Bluetooth Connectivity | USB Connectivity | Quiet Electric Driving Capability | Fuel Economy Approx. 5.5 Le/100 km Combined (Electric + Gas)

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!


CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.


FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.


WARRANTY

This Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.


PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Used 2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid 134,451 KM $18,895 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Pilot Touring AWD 7-Passenger for sale in Scarborough, ON
2021 Honda Pilot Touring AWD 7-Passenger 143,364 KM $29,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC300 4MATIC for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC300 4MATIC 89,587 KM $24,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2019 Honda Clarity