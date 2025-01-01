$22,895+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
EX AWD
2019 Honda CR-V
EX AWD
Location
Motorspot
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
416-272-9700
$22,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
125,151KM
VIN 2HKRW2H54KH106314
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 106314
- Mileage 125,151 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident-free 2019 Honda CR-V EX AWD a well-rounded compact SUV ideal for Canadian driving, offering smooth performance and confident all-wheel drive. It comes equipped with heated seats, dual-zone climate control, sunroof, power-adjustable drivers seat, rearview camera with parking sensors, Bluetooth, alloy wheels, keyless entry with push-button start, and advanced safety features including lane departure warning and radar cruise control. With fuel economy of approximately 8.7L/100km city and 7.2L/100km highway, the CR-V EX AWD delivers comfort, efficiency, and peace of mind for everyday use.
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Motorspot
Octane Used Cars
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
Call Dealer
416-272-XXXX(click to show)
$22,895
+ taxes & licensing>
Motorspot
416-272-9700
2019 Honda CR-V