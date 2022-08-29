Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

72,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Touring AWD

Touring AWD

Location

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

72,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9145984
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H92KH137015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

