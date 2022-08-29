Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

78,252 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

647-351-2277

2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

2019 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Approved Auto Loans + Leasing

563 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B3

647-351-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

78,252KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9231139
  • Stock #: 12765
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H2XKH107652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,252 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Approved Auto Loans + Leasing

Approved Auto Loans + Leasing

563 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B3

