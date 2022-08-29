$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Approved Auto Loans + Leasing
647-351-2277
2019 Honda CR-V
2019 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
Location
Approved Auto Loans + Leasing
563 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B3
647-351-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
78,252KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9231139
- Stock #: 12765
- VIN: 2HKRW2H2XKH107652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,252 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Approved Auto Loans + Leasing
Approved Auto Loans + Leasing
563 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2B3