$20,895+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Insight
Touring
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$20,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 400092
- Mileage 124,316 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Honda Insight Touring One-owner, accident-free, and well maintained. This premium hybrid sedan offers exceptional fuel economy at approx. 4.6 L/100km city and 5.3 L/100km highway. Powered by a 1.5L hybrid engine with e-CVT, its loaded with features including leather seats, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, power sunroof, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, premium audio, backup camera, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and remote start. A stylish, tech-filled hybrid with comfort and efficiency. *Vehicle is not drivable if not certified. Certification is available for $699*
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
