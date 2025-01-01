Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><font color=#242424><span>The 2019 Honda Insight CVT is an accident-free hybrid sedan that offers a perfect balance of efficiency, comfort, and modern design. Powered by a responsive hybrid powertrain, it delivers smooth acceleration and exceptional fuel economy at an estimated 4.9L/100km combined. Well-equipped with a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated seats, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push start, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and a backup camera with parking sensors, the Insight is a smart and stylish choice for year-round Canadian driving.</span></font></div><br /><div><span>Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, were dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Heres what sets us apart:</span></div><div><font color=#242424><span>**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether youre dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span><br /></span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!</span></font></div>

2019 Honda Insight

145,563 KM

Details Description Features

$18,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Insight

CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12648012

2019 Honda Insight

CVT

Location

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

416-272-9700

  1. 12648012
  2. 12648012
  3. 12648012
  4. 12648012
  5. 12648012
  6. 12648012
  7. 12648012
  8. 12648012
  9. 12648012
  10. 12648012
  11. 12648012
  12. 12648012
  13. 12648012
  14. 12648012
  15. 12648012
  16. 12648012
  17. 12648012
  18. 12648012
  19. 12648012
  20. 12648012
  21. 12648012
  22. 12648012
  23. 12648012
  24. 12648012
  25. 12648012
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$18,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,563KM
VIN 19XZE4F5XKE400029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 400029
  • Mileage 145,563 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Honda Insight CVT is an accident-free hybrid sedan that offers a perfect balance of efficiency, comfort, and modern design. Powered by a responsive hybrid powertrain, it delivers smooth acceleration and exceptional fuel economy at an estimated 4.9L/100km combined. Well-equipped with a touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated seats, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push start, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and a backup camera with parking sensors, the Insight is a smart and stylish choice for year-round Canadian driving.
Welcome to Motor Spot! Conveniently located at 1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9, we're dedicated to providing you with a seamless car-buying experience. Here's what sets us apart:**Certification:** Ensure your peace of mind with our comprehensive certification process. Each pre-owned vehicle undergoes a rigorous safety inspection, exceeding industry standards. Our service includes an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We also welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are additional.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorspot

Used 2019 Honda Insight CVT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Honda Insight CVT 145,563 KM $18,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring AWD 100,125 KM $24,895 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE for sale in Scarborough, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE 112,989 KM $29,395 + tax & lic

Email Motorspot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot

Motorspot

Motorspot

1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9

Call Dealer

416-272-XXXX

(click to show)

416-272-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2019 Honda Insight