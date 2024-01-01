$30,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX-L
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX-L
Location
Octane Used Cars
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
877-777-6217
$30,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,511KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5FNRL6H63KB508574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 135,511 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Accident-Free! Ontario Vehicle! Fully Loaded! Lane Departure Assist! Power Sliding Doors! Navigation! Rear View Camera With Sensors! Push Button Start! Sunroof! Dual Climate Control And Much More!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Octane Used Cars
2018 Acura TLX SH-AWD Sedan 148,251 KM $21,895 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander GT S-AWC 42,099 KM $35,895 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Wagon 124,671 KM $25,895 + tax & lic
Email Octane Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars
Octane Used Cars
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-777-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$30,895
+ taxes & licensing
Octane Used Cars
877-777-6217
2019 Honda Odyssey