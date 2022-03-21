2019 Honda Odyssey

$34,990 + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 0 5 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8735933

8735933 Stock #: D2683

D2683 VIN: 5FNRL6H82KB503514

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 159,059 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Chrome Wheels Step Bumper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sliding Doors Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Stow & Go Seats Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 8 PASSENGER Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Additional Features Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Flood lights Accident Free Wheel Locks Tech Package Touring Package Heated Side Mirrors Automatic Windshield Wipers Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Premium Audio Package TOUCHSCREEN Quad Captain Chairs Auto Dimming Side Mirrors LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Vehicle Stability Management VSM 3rd / Third Row Seats Compass Direction Roof DVD/TV Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Sensors Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Android Audio Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Pre-sale Inspected Power Rear Door / Hatch Auto Start or Remote Start Cooled / Ventilated Seats Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package Roof Heat/Air High Beam Assist / HBA Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.