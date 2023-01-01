$41,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX-L /RES
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9835157
- Stock #: 0015
- VIN: 5FNRL6H69KB510698
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0015
- Mileage 19,000 KM
Vehicle Description
EX-L! READ DVD! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! PUSH START! BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA!
DUAL POWER SLIDING DOOR! POWER LIFT GATE! SUPER LOW KM! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR
WITH CLEAN TITLE! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! CURRENTLY IT IS BEEN DAILY DRIVEN! NEED
APPOINTMENT TO SEE IT!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.