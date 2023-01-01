Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

100,810 KM

Details Description

$20,895

+ tax & licensing
Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Limited

Limited

Location

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

100,810KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10471203
  • Stock #: 799794
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXKU799794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 799794
  • Mileage 100,810 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Accident-Free! In Great Condition! Rear View Camera! Blind Spot Assist! Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks And Much More!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

