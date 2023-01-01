2019 Hyundai Elantra...

$20,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 0 , 8 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10471203

10471203 Stock #: 799794

799794 VIN: KMHD84LFXKU799794

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 799794

Mileage 100,810 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.