***APPLE CAR-PLAY OR ANDROID AUTO COMPATIBLE*** This 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred Model with Sun and Safety Pkg just came in and has only 12,560 Kilometers! The Preferred Pkg on this Reliable Hyundai Elantra includes a Sunroof, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth with full Technology features easily compatible with Smart Phone........the Sun and Safety Pkg includes Auto-correct-Lane Departure, Blind Spot Monitoring, Back-up Camera, and Heated Seats! Looks SHARP with Black-Trim Mouldings, LED Ring Lighting, 16 Inch Alloy Wheels, and LED Fog Lights!!! WOW WOW WOW....***WHY BUY NEW??? ALL YOUR CUSTOM UPGRADES INCLUDED ON THIS 2019 ELANTRA***
Preferred colour combination of Titanium Grey with Black cloth, this gas saver 2.0L 4 Cylinder Elantra comes fully equipped with all power options including Push Start, Cruise Control, iPod Auxiliary, and CD player. This clean mid-size Spacious sedan comes with the balance of factory warranty from any Hyundai Dealership Canada Wide until April 3 2024 or 100,000km and with a CLEAN Carproof report with no accidents!!!
Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $175 Bi-Weekly (over 84 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $1000 Down! We finance all credit types.
This Like New 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred with Sun and Safety with only 12K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM
You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Helping customers secure the best rate based on their credit is something we take very seriously. Put us to work for you today. Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.
As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.00''.
