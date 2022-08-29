$22,495+ tax & licensing
Octane Used Cars
2019 Hyundai Elantra
LUXURY AUTO
Location
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
103,845KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9186931
- Stock #: 808676
- VIN: KMHD84LF7KU808676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,845 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
