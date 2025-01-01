$13,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Hyundai IONIQ
ELECTRIC ULTIMATE
2019 Hyundai IONIQ
ELECTRIC ULTIMATE
Location
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
416-272-9700
$13,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,415KM
VIN KMHC05LH0KU034023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,415 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Ultimate Hatchback is a 100% electric, accident-free vehicle that offers premium comfort, advanced safety, and cutting-edge technology. Enjoy heated and ventilated leather seats, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a premium sound system. Safety features like Blind-Spot Detection, Lane-Keep Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control ensure peace of mind, while fast-charging capability keeps you on the move. Efficient, well-maintained, and feature-packed, this Ioniq is the perfect eco-friendly ride.
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
$13,895
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai IONIQ