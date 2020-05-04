2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8
416-699-2275
+ taxes & licensing
***APPLE CAR-PLAY OR ANDROID AUTO COMPATIBLE*** This 2019 New Body Style Hyundai Santa Fe All Wheel Drive Essential Model just came in and has only 50,955 Kilometers! This clean full-size Spacious Sport Utility Vehicle has been babied, is Priced to sell, and is a former daily rental.....The Essential Model on this 5 Passenger Reliable Hyundai Santa Fe includes Lane Assist, a Back-up Camera, Frontal Collision Warning, Heated Seats and Heated Steering.....includes Navigation through Android Auto and Apple Car-play.....
Preferred colour combination of Alpine White with Charcoal Black cloth, looks SHARP with Tinted Windows, 17 Inch Alloy Wheels, and Fog Lights! This gas saver 2.4L 4 Cylinder Santa Fe Essential comes fully equipped with all power options including Bluetooth, Satelitte Radio, Cruise Control, iPod Auxiliary, CD player, as well comes with the balance of factory warranty from any Hyundai Dealership Canada Wide until December 4 2023 or 100,000km. 4 Wheel Drive Ready for all seasons......
Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $221 Bi-Weekly (over 83 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $1000 Down! We finance all credit types.
This CLEAN 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe All Wheel Drive and only 50K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM
You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Helping customers secure the best rate based on their credit is something we take very seriously. Put us to work for you today. Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.
As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.00''.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8