$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Select

416-699-2275

2019 Hyundai Sonata

ONLY 37K! **BACK-UP CAMERA** CLEAN CARPROOF

2019 Hyundai Sonata

Auto Select

2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8

416-699-2275

  • 37,820KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5041110
  • Stock #: 1HT37A1
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF8KH789630
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door


***APPLE CAR-PLAY OR ANDROID AUTO COMPATIBLE*** This 2019 New Body Style Hyundai Sonata Essential Package just came in and has only 37,820 Kilometers! This clean Full-size Spacious sedan has been babied, is Priced to sell, and is a former daily rental....The Essential Pkg replaces the GL Model...includes Premium options like Blind Spot Monitoring, Back-up Camera, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, and 16 Inch Alloy Wheels! YES only 37KM......Smart Device Integration, Carplay with Navigation Option!


CLEAN colour combination of Jet Black with Black cloth, Looks SHARP with Black-Trim Mouldings and LED Fog Lights!!!  This gas saver 2.4L 4 Cylinder Sonata comes fully equipped with all power options including Bluetooth, Cruise Control, iPod Auxiliary, CD player, as well comes with the balance of factory warranty from any Hyundai Dealership Canada Wide until June 5 2024 or 100,000km. Also comes with a CLEAN Carproof report with no accidents!!!


Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $175 Bi-Weekly (over 84 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $1000 Down! We finance all credit types.


This Black 2019 Hyundai Sonata Essential with only 37K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM


You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Helping customers secure the best rate based on their credit is something we take very seriously. Put us to work for you today. Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.


As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.00''.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Automatic

Auto Select

Auto Select

2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8

416-699-2275

