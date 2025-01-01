$15,490+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred AWD Apple Carplay 1-Owner Clean Car!
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 318504
- Mileage 150,624 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 For Sale: 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with Trend Package 🚗
🌟 One Owner | Exceptional Condition Inside & Out! 🌟
Looking for a reliable, stylish, and well-equipped vehicle? This 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD with the Trend Package is the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and technology!
🔑 Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Perfect for all seasons and terrains!
- Heated Seats & Steering Wheel – Stay cozy during cold weather.
- Backup Camera – Parking and reversing made easy!
- Blindspot Monitor & Lane Assist – Drive with confidence and safety.
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto – Seamless smartphone integration for your entertainment and navigation.
- Much More! – Additional premium features for your convenience and comfort.
✅ Why Choose This Tucson?
- One-Owner: Meticulously maintained and exceptionally clean.
- Stylish & Practical: Perfect for daily commutes, road trips, and everything in between.
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
The Cars Factory
